East Fife target back to back wins at Peterhead

East Fife face their second long haul in the space of a week on Saturday when they make the trip to meet Peterhead.

Last weekend the Fifers headed south to Stranraer, but now prepare for the Blue Toon in the north.

The hardy Fife fans who braved the journey to Stair Park were rewarded with a 2-0 win and boss Darren Young is hoping there will be further festive cheer on Saturday.

He said: “It’s not ideal at Christmas time for the fans who do their best to follow us away from home to be going from one end of the country to the other.

“We’ll go there and look to put in a good performance, but if we have to win ugly like we did at Stranraer then I’ll be happy with that.”

East Fife’s victory at the weekend kept the side on course to hit the manager’s quarterly points target.

With 29 points taken from the opening 17 games, East Fife sit in third place in League One, just three points from the top.

Young added: “We’re on 12 points for the quarter so if we get another one then that should see us hit our target - but obviously we’re looking for three at Peterhead.”

The club’s healthy league position has been helped in no small part to a meanness in defence which sees the Fifers boast the second best goals against column in the division.

Given the squad has a plethora of strikers and creative players who can all grab goals at the other end, it’s an excellent blend to have.

“It’s good to see,” said Young.

“At the weekend Stranraer had a couple of chances before we scored our second but we defended really well.”

Kevin Smith and Kyle Bell remain injured for the Fifers.