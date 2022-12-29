East Fife to compete in new women’s football leagues

Three regional leagues have become four, with several new teams entering a structure for the short season which will allow the most ambitious clubs a route to the top of the game in Scotland.

The half season will run to the summer, allowing the SWFL to align itself with the performance game and introduce promotion and relegation from the Women’s League One at the end of the current season.

The four top-placed teams in the four leagues outwith development sides will enter play-offs to take their place in League One, with the side finishing bottom of League One relegated to their local regional league.

SWF CEO Aileen Campbell is excited about the new set-up. (Photo: Colin Poultney/Scottish Womens Football)

Commenting ahead of the new season, SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “This is such an exciting time for women’s football. Our game continues to grow and develop, offering up new opportunities for women and girls across Scotland to be involved.

“The current SWFL began as way to offer regional football in a more relaxed yet structured format, but in a short period of time has developed into exciting regional competitions in their own right, lit up by stand-out players. From providing a robust testing ground for big clubs to develop their talent to an arena where new clubs and talent emerge, the regional leagues have been rich with stories of communities, sporting glory and overcoming the odds.

The development teams of SWPL club East Fife, Championship club Dryburgh Athletic and League One club Westdyke will be joined in the Biffa SWFL North by Buchan, Dyce, Forfar Farmington, Glenrothes Strollers, Huntly, Inverurie Locos and Stonehaven.