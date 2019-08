The last time the two sides met at Bayview Ally McCoist's side needed a Lee McCulloch penalty deep into stoppage time to secure the three points.

1. Gary Fisher goes close East Fife had chances, like this from Gary Fisher, to get their noses in front. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Manager's thoughts Ally McCoist is concerned as his side can't break down the Fifers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hanging around Some fans decided to dodge the entrance fee and hang around in the trees near-by. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Head boys Rangers knew they were in a game against East Fife. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more