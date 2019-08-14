Gordon Durie

East Fife v Rangers - they've played for them both

Some only had fleeting spells with either club, but these players have all played with both East Fife and Rangers

How many do you remember? are there any more you can think of?

Started out with Rangers in the late 60s before becoming an East Fife legend in the 70s.

1. Billy McPhee

Started out with Rangers in the late 60s before becoming an East Fife legend in the 70s.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The 'keeper was farmed out to East Fife on loan from Rangers and won a League Two medal.

2. Liam Kelly

The 'keeper was farmed out to East Fife on loan from Rangers and won a League Two medal.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Was a youngster at the Ibrox club where he picked up national honours at youth level. Now with Dundonald Bluebell.

3. Scott Durie

Was a youngster at the Ibrox club where he picked up national honours at youth level. Now with Dundonald Bluebell.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Famous for his goal for the Gers against Brugge, Nisbet spent a period on loan with East Fife from Ibrox.

4. Scott Nisbet

Famous for his goal for the Gers against Brugge, Nisbet spent a period on loan with East Fife from Ibrox.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3