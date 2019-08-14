East Fife v Rangers - they've played for them both
Some only had fleeting spells with either club, but these players have all played with both East Fife and Rangers
How many do you remember? are there any more you can think of?
1. Billy McPhee
Started out with Rangers in the late 60s before becoming an East Fife legend in the 70s.
2. Liam Kelly
The 'keeper was farmed out to East Fife on loan from Rangers and won a League Two medal.
3. Scott Durie
Was a youngster at the Ibrox club where he picked up national honours at youth level. Now with Dundonald Bluebell.
4. Scott Nisbet
Famous for his goal for the Gers against Brugge, Nisbet spent a period on loan with East Fife from Ibrox.
