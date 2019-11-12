East Fife were at their very best says boss Darren Young

East Fife boss Darren Young hailed his side’s win over Dumbarton as one of their best performances of the season.

The Fifers returned from the C&G Systems Stadium with all three points after a hard fought 4-2 win over Jim Duffy’s men and, despite surrendering a two-goal lead before half time, Young said that his side was “outstanding” throughout.

“We were confident from the start,” he said, “we started very well and had a cross in after 20 seconds or so that went right in to the back post.

“Taking out that 10 minute spell just before half time, I thought we were outstanding from start to finish.

“It was one of our best performances of the season. We created loads of chances. I might say this every week but I thought we were unlucky not to get another two or three on top of that.”

Young also praised his players for not letting their heads drop after allowing the home side to pull back two goals after they had taken the lead.

“I think we’ve improved the squad and we’ve got guys who have been there and done it at a higher level.

“Getting in these experienced players helps. They know not to panic and there was a calmness there on Saturday, despite being down to the bare bones of a squad.

“Ryan Wallace is still out, Aaron Dunsmore was suspended and Ross Dunlop is out with a broken wrist,

“But that gives us an opportunity to get some of the young boys in, young Jack Healy made his debut and it was great to get Chris Duggan back even though he’d only trained a couple of days.

“Liam Watt came in and got a couple of goals and Steven Boyd is looking more like himself with a goal and couple of assists.

“Danny Denholm was brilliant from start to finish and Anton Dowds did fantastically, holding the ball up and bringing others into the game.

“Craigy Watson came back in for his first game for a while too – there wasn’t one bad player on the park.

The win meant it was all change at the top of League One with East Fife moving back up to joint first with Raith Rovers, as last week’s table toppers Falkirk dropped to fourth with Airdrie slotting into third.

“We knew it was going to be like that from the start of the season,” says Young

“We’ve been in it for four or five years now and for me this is the hardest I’ve seen it in terms of the quality between the teams. “Anybody can beat anybody on any given day and that’s been shown already.”

With no game to play this weekend Young says it will give some of his battle-weary players a chance to recharge their batteries before the next game a week on Saturday at Bayview against BSC Glasgow in the Scottish Cup.

“It would have been good to play and get a bit of momentum but at the same time, it gives Chris Duggan another week of training, it gives Ross Dunlop another week or two, it gives Ryan Wallace time as well to get himself right,

“A break is good for these guys or boys who have any sort of wee niggles, strains or aches and pains. They’ll have time now to get rested and get themselves right for the Scottish Cup.”