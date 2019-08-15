East Fife will be motivated for Rangers challenge

Darren Young wants his side to take the game to Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

East Fife have shown against Dundee United and Hearts already in the Betfred Cup that they can get at the country’s leading full-time teams and are more than capable of causing problems.

Rangers will be a further step up in class, but Young reckons his side is more than capable of rising to the challenge.

He said: “We take confidence from the Dundee United and Hearts games; they’re full time teams and there were a lot of positives.

“The start we’ve had to the league can give us confidence as well.

“It’s only two draws but on Saturday we had 18 chances against Peterhead.

“We won’t need to motivate the players for Sunday; they’ll be motivated themselves.

“It’s a big game for everybody and there’s no pressure on us.

“We can take the game to them and if we create chances then hopefully we’ll stick one away.”

Bayview is sold out for Sunday’s game which will be broadcast live on TV.

There will be a buzz around the ground come kick-off as the Methil support anticipate another scalp being taken.

Young hopes it’s a day those associated with the club will remember for a long time.

He added: “It’s a reward for the players, the fans, the directors and the club.

“It’s great to have Rangers at home but we know it’ll be a hard game.

“We’ll need to have a wee bit of luck and, similarly to the game against Hearts, we’ll have to defend very well.

“We can’t afford to lose any sloppy goals and we take the few chances that you get.”

Chris Duggan is expected to return to the side with Kyle Bell also returning to fitness.