East Fife will look for the right response against Alloa, says boss Crawford

Stevie Crawford is confident his East Fife side can hit the goal trail soon. Pic by Michael Gillen

The manager conceded that the Fifers did not deserve to win Saturday’s game against Clyde, which saw them miss the opportunity to reduce the gap on nearest rivals Dumbarton and Peterhead, both of whom also lost.

Crawford indicated the main focus is taking on the challenge of the next game and adopting the correct attitude, and he praised his players again for their approach over recent weeks.

The Fifers return to Bayview to take on Alloa, who got their first victory under new boss Brian Rice with a 1-0 home win over Peterhead.

Crawford said the Fifers would not get too dejected about their 2-0 reversal at Broadwood and they still have an opportunity to remain in League 1. They are aware they now have one game to claw points back, he added, but confidence will come from what he ha s seen over the last couple of months.

“We came up short on Saturday, although it was not for a lack of effort or endeavour,” he said. “We were very disappointed and we just have to focus on the Alloa game now.

“The two goals we lost were poor, on our part. I didn’t think our quality getting into the final third, or crossing in the final third, or our efforts on goal, were up to what they had been in recent weeks and games, so it’s something we can work on at the training ground.

“The boys have been great. I said after the game we have no divine right to think we can march along to Clyde and think we can just go and take three points from them. All credit to them, Danny Lennon set up his team well and it was a difficult game.”

Crawford added: “You are going to lose games of football. The goals we lost were poor but, collectively, we are in this together. I stressed that from the minute I came into the job and we have made steps, week by week, towards getting stronger. It was a strange game to lose.

“We probably had more possession than Clyde, which tells its own story. We probably just lacked a bit of quality going into the final third or with our deliveries into the box, but we are not getting too downbeat about it.