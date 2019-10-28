East Fife will remain up to standard

Pat Slattery revealed standards are so high now at Bayview that the players were disappointed at taking just one point from Stark’s Park on Saturday.

The Methil men kept pace with the Kirkcaldy side at the top of League One at the weekend, returning to Bayview with a hard earned 1-1 draw.

The draw kept Raith at the top of League One, just one goal better off than the Fifers.

Their excellent start to the season continues, and Slattery reckons it was just reward for their efforts.

“Raith are a very good team and up at the top with us,” said the defender

“They have a good home record so a point isn’t a bad result.”

Returning from Stark’s with the point also ensured East Fife maintained their undefeated start to the current campaign.

With confidence seeping through the squad, Slattery says everyone at the club is keen to keep the run going.

He added: “The boys set high standards and we set our own standards.

“We turned Raith over earlier in the season and we know what we’re capable of, so when we don’t pick up the win we’re disappointed.

“That’s a good thing to have.

“Over the course of the season the point could be big for us, but there are a lot of games still to be played.

“You have to show respect to Raith as well because they’re a good team.

“We’ll take the point.”

East Fife this weekend host Montrose, a side who have vastly improved in recent weeks and are gradually starting to climb the table.

Slattery says the Fifers will enter the game with a spring in their step.

“We’re still undefeated which is good to have and we want to take it on as long as we can a game at a time,” he said.

“It’s not as if we’re thinking about it all the time.

“The boys are flying and there’s a lot of talent in the team, we know that ourselves.

“We know we can turn teams over and we’re all buzzing.

“In training everyone is applying themselves.”

Things could have been even better for East Fife on Saturday had Raith keeper David McGurn not kept out a late Slattery effort.

“I’d have taken a booking for jumping in with the fans if I’d scored!” he joked.

“Daniel Church has played it back to me and I’ve tried to get it on target.

“But David McGurn has managed to get a hand on to it. I thought it was in but it’s a good save.

“I said to him after the game ‘where have you pulled that from’ and he said it was just a reaction.”