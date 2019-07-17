East Fife will solve their problems and get stronger

East Fife didn’t have a chance to get Saturday’s cup loss at Cowdenbeath out of their system during midweek - but that may be no bad thing.

That’s according to manager Darren Young who, instead of turning his side’s focus quickly to another Betfred Cup group match, had Tuesday and Thursday to work with his players instead.

It means the side should return to the park this weekend against Stenhousemuir having weeded out some of the problems which cost them at Central Park.

Young said: “I thought we started well and were on top until they scored their goal.

“We were getting down the sides and putting in some good crosses.

“But then they score their goals and that gives us something to work on this week.

“There were a few mistakes from us in the lead up to them scoring but I’d rather it happened now than during the season.

“We’ll speak to the players and find out what was going on and fix it.

“There’s not an awful lot wrong.”

The Fifers had a young bench on Saturday, with three of the club’s under 20s joining more recognised names like Kevin Smith, Scott Agnew and Anton Dowds on the sidelines to start.

But the manager expects his squad to be a bit stronger for the visit of the Warriors on Saturday.

“Hopefully we’ll have Ross Davidson back and Scott Agnew will have had another good week in him,” said manager Young.

“Stenhousemuir will have Mark McGuigan up front for them and we know that he can cause problems.

“But if we can make sure we don’t give away any cheap goals then we can be confident.”