Airdrieonians 0-0 East Fife

It was a point gained for East Fife as they made sure Airdrieonians weren't allowed to stretch further ahead of them in League One.

The Diamonds sit one point and one place above the Fifers in the division and have a game in hand.

East Fife need to keep those above within their sights as they aim to force their way back into the promotion play-off zone.

So this was a decent point for the club, and with it a clean sheet, even if the game won't live long in the memory.

There were few clear cut chances for either side on a bitterly cold afternoon at the Excelsior Stadium.

Fife assistant Tony McMinn took the side due to Darren Young's absence, Young with his partner who was expected to give birth imminently.

Airdrie started well, and tested Ryan Goodfellow within a couple of minutes with Luke Watt's free-kick needing tipped over the bar.

At the other end Mark Lamont and Mark Docherty both had half chances but both also cleared the bar.

Willis Furtado was wasteful for the hosts when he raced in on goal only to, again, clear the crossbar.

With time ticking down East Fife sub Ross Mutch almost snatched the three points when he burst in on Rohan Ferguson's goal.

The scrambling Diamonds defence, though, managed to get back and cover.

McMinn said: “I thought we looked solid without having the same amount of quality in the final third as we’ve had in other games.

“I was delighted with the clean sheet as well and that’s four points from two games we’ve taken against Airdrie at their own ground.

“The workrate at the effort in the last three games has been tremendous."