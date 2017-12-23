Albion Rovers 3-2 East Fife

East Fife's players were due to enjoy a Boxing Day break, but boss Darren Young will instead call them in for training.

The manager's decision came after the side slipped to its second defeat in a row and third in four games at the hands of Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

Like they had done seven days previous against Ayr United, the Fifers took the lead in the game only to end up leaving with nothing.

And Young has seen enough, so will have his players check in for training on Tuesday having originally planned to give them the day off.

The Bayview boss said: “We’ll have them in on Tuesday.

“They had the opportunity to take Tuesday off but after that performance you can’t justify giving them a day off.

“Over the piece Albion Rovers deserved the win."

Things started brightly for East Fife with Kyle Wilkie shaving the post from eight yards just a couple of minutes into the game.

They looked comfortable and galloped into the lead when Aaron Dunsmore broke into the Rovers' box and calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

East Fife had settled into a game which was blighted by strong winds and rain but were eventually forced back into their own half by Rovers.

The hosts made their pressure count, with Alan Trouten picking out Connor Shields who beat Mark Hurst from eight yards.

Rovers completely turned the game on its head when they took the lead within the space of a few minutes with Trouten this time getting his name on the scoresheet.

It was truly breathtaking stuff and East Fife were playing their part.

The score was evened up when Mark Lamont chased down a long through ball.

Daniel Potts in the Rovers goal made a hash of his clearance and screwed it straight into the path of the grateful Greg Hurst who made it 2-2.

The second half wasn't anywhere near the spectacle the first was, but it was a 45 minutes dominated by Rovers.

Gary Fisher went close as did Joao Victoria.

But they got the winner they deserved over the piece when Scott McLaughlin beat Hurst with a direct free-kick.

Albion Rovers - Potts, Lightbody, McLaughlin, Reid, Perry, Holmes, Fisher, Davidson, Shields, Trouten (Higgins 31), Victoria (Watters 85).

Subs - McMullin, McLeish, Guthrie, Trialist, Hopkins.

East Fife - Hurst, Dunsmore (Kane 38), Linton, Piggott, Page, Docherty, Millar, Wilkie (Mutch 80), Hurst, Duggan, Lamont (Reilly 65).

Subs - Goodfellow, Flanagan, Wilson.