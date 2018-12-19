Anton puts the team first

Anton Dowds was delighted to make his mark from the bench at the weekend as East Fife returned with all three points from Ochilview.

The Methil men had a one goal lead going into the closing stages of the match and with the home side pushing for an equaliser.

Bayview boss Darren Young introduced the young forward in place of Kevin Smith as he aimed to freshen things up in attack and give the side a final surge needed to net a killer second.

And Dowds did exactly that, ending the game late on with an excellent solo goal.

The forward was delighted to have played his part for the side.

Dowds said: “When you come on it’s not so much about putting a point for yourself it’s about helping the team out.

“Kev was brilliant for 60 minutes.

“I came on with the fresh legs to try and do what I can, win some fouls and get the team up the pitch.”

East Fife’s three points at the weekend kept them in third spot in League One.

The gap between themselves and fifth placed Montrose is now a healthy five points, with the fourth placed club Forfar Athletic scheduled to arrive at Bayview this weekend.

A win would really reinforce the club’s play-off ambitions going into the second part of the year.

Dowds added: “We’re really looking forward to it.

“The boys probably put in our best performance of the season up there.

“But we know how dangerous they are and they’ve bounced back since then.

“It’s all about doing our best in training this week and focusing on the game.”