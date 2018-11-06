‘Be a threat in attack and ruthless in defence’

If East Fife are on top of their game at both ends of the park this weekend the Fife derby bragging rights will be there for the taking.

That’s according to manager Darren Young who knows his side must be at its best to see off full-time Raith Rovers at Bayview.

The side came close at Stark’s Park earlier in the season, the home side scrapping a point after a dubious penalty call late in the game.

That match is in the past now, but boss Young is calling for the same level of application when the Fife rivals arrive in Methil.

He said: “They’ll be favourites but we’ll be looking to cause the upset and getting the three points.

“That’ll bring them a bit closer to us and take us a bit further away from everybody else.

“But we know any mistakes we make will be punished by them and, at the same time, we have to make sure we take our chances when they come along.”

The manager was content with how his side performed at Gayfield on Saturday despite going down 1-0.

There was a big call for a foul in the build up to Michael McKenna’s winner on Mark Docherty, and Young also feels his side created enough chances to win the game themselves.

“We were all disappointed after the game,” said the manager.

“We had enough opportunities in the game and for the boys to be so gutted after going away to the league leaders and not taking anything shows how far we’ve come.

“Too many times in the game though our final ball wasn’t good enough and hitting the first man.”

Ross Davidson will return from suspension for Saturday’s derby but Rory Currie misses out.