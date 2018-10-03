Boss is after no cure for his selection headache

Darren Young wants his in-form East Fife side to keep on doing the right things and continue to give him weekly selection headaches.

The Fife boss has guided his side to five wins from five in all competitions and up to third place in League One.

The starting XI has been largely picking itself, but the gaffer is now having to balance not changing a winning side with acknowledging the impact his subs are having.

On-loan Hearts striker Rory Currie grabbed his fourth goal in as many games against Stenny at the weekend after appearing from the bench.

Everyone is itching for a starting jersey this weekend for the trip to Forfar, and it’s a problem Young is keen to keep on having.

“It’s hard for Rory because he’s doing so well,” said Young.

“He trains hard and is a good player, but as a manager you have to make a decision.

“It’s a good decision to have to make at the moment.

“Ross Dunlop is another who lost his place to Chris Kane.

“Chris came in against Partick Thistle and was brilliant, so has kept the jersey.

“But the players in the team all know there are others who can come in and take their position.”

The Methil men will aim to make it six wins on the spin on Saturday when they travel to Station Park.

Jim Weir’s side have drawn their past couple of games, both Angus derbies, and caused East Fife more than a few problems last season.

Young expects another tricky encounter this weekend.

He said: “They have some good players in guys like John Baird and Dale Hilson,” said the boss. “But we’ve been cutting out the mistakes and taking our chances recently so can be confident.”