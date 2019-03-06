Brechin City 0-0 East Fife

We're at the stage of the season now where every point is crucial.

Some sides are battling against the drop while others are fighting for promotion.

That was the case for these two on Tuesday night, leading to a 90 minutes where no quarter was given, or asked, by both sets of players.

It was competitive, 100mph stuff with little real quality in the the final third but plenty of spirit, fight and determination.

Both clearly wanted the win, but had to settle for a point which wasn't a disaster for either.

For East Fife it was a draw which saw them edge further away from Montrose and Airdrie in behind them.

It was also a clean sheet, and if they can shut out both Stranraer and Stenhousemuir in their next two home games, then you'd fancy them to get at least a couple up the other end and come out of the week seven points better off.

Darren Young had to do without Brett Long, Craig Watson, Anton Dowds, Stewart Murdoch and Rory Currie for the visit to the Glebe.

Chances were at a premium throughout the 90 minutes, but both did have opportunities to nick the game.

Broque Watson and Jonny Court had chances for the visitors while the best the home side could conjure up was a close range Andy Jackson strike that Daniel Terry kept out.

Boss Young was pretty content with his side's showing going into back to back home games.

He said: "We gave ourselves a chance by not losing silly goals.

"We asked the players for, worst case scenario, get a clean sheet and that's what we got.

"There was a lot more energy and determination but the only thing missing was that killer goal.

"We had enough crosses and chances; Jonny Court was unlucky for us but fair play to them, they defended well.

"It's something for us to start from and kick on for the final part of the season."