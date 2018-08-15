Cowdenbeath 1-3 East Fife

With 45 minutes of this Irn-Bru Cup tie played there were some familiar mutterings of discontent from the travelling support.

East Fife trailed 1-0, in a Fife derby, in the cup, had created very little and had conceded directly for a corner kick.

Again.

Some of the fans in the away section made their feelings known as the sides left the pitch with Jordan Sheerin's opener horrible from an East Fife perspective, the big striker rising highest to meet Fraser Mullen's corner and head past Brett Long.

The manner of the goal caused stomachs to churn in the away section, fans viewing a sight which has simply happened far too often over the past year and, here it was, happening again.

There's no doubt manager Darren Young and his coaching staff have left no stone unturned as they aim to root out their Achilles heel.

Players will have instructions on where to be and who to mark at corners and those same players won't be going out to deliberately concede.

Sadly it just keeps on happening and did again on Tuesday night.

The first half of the tie wasn't pleasing on the eye, East Fife creating little and losing that sloppy goal.

But what a reaction from the Bayview side after the break.

Cowdenbeath won't be the best side East Fife play this season, but the Blue Brazil were stuffy and aggressive, proving tough to break down.

It took a bit of patience, but eventually the cogs started turning for the visitors and, like they did during the opening 20 minutes against Dumbarton, showed just how much of an attacking threat they can be.

Central Park doesn't boast a surface enabling sides to get the ball down and play good football.

The grass is long and suits a direct game - and East Fife adapted to it.

With the score still at 1-0, Young introduced Aaron Dunsmore and Jonny Court and their arrivals shifted the balance of the game.

Within minutes East Fife were level when Liam Watt's free-kick deceived former Fifer Ryan Goodfellow in the home goal and found the net.

Two goals, both from corners, and the third wouldn't be long to follow.

Another excellent delivery from Watt was this time met by the impressive Anton Dowds and he powered his header beyond Goodfellow.

Bringing up players from the junior or amateur ranks can be a risk, but Young appears to have struck gold with the former Heriot Watt forward.

Cowden dented their hopes of getting back into things when Pat Scullion was sent off for lashing out at Court.

East Fife didn't want the final whistle to blow as they knocked the ball around amongst themselves, growing in confidence with each passing minute.

And they helped themselves to a third goal when Kyle Bell's goalbound header was nudged over the line by Court.

There were plenty of smiling faces amongst the Fife fans, directors and players at the end of the 90 minutes and the side now goes into Saturday's meeting with Raith Rovers with a spring in its step.

Boss Young said: "Everyone played their part.

"They were brilliant and the togetherness and team spirit was evident in the second half.

"I'm delighted for the players and the fans to get the first win of the season.

"We're looking at the Raith game now which is a big one.

"We took a big following there last season but never got the results that our performances deserved.

"But we go there confident and are looking forward to it.

"It's a chance to pick up three points."