‘Cup run is in your hands’, says East Fife boss.

Darren Young has urged his side to go out and grab the opportunity of putting themselves into the hat for the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Highland League opponents Brora Rangers stand between the Methil side and a potential money spinner against a Premiership or Championship club in the latter stages of the national competition.

Nobody at Bayview is taking Ross Tokely’s side for granted, with Brora knocking Stranraer out in the previous round, proving just how dangerous they are.

Ultimately, though, it is still a fixture against a side from the lower leagues, and presents a great chance for East Fife to progress.

Gaffer Young said: “Their game was cancelled at the weekend but we’ve still been able to do some work on them.

“I know a few guys up there and have spoken to them.

“The fact they’ve knocked Stranraer out in the last round shows us that they’ll be no pushovers.

“But if we can keep playing the way we have been over the past few weeks, and keep creating the chances, then there’s an opportunity there for us to be in the next round.”

East Fife recorded their first win since November on Saturday with an impressive victory over third placed Alloa.

Jim Goodwin’s side arrived in Methil seven points ahead of the Bayview club.

So any win for them would really leave the Fifers with a lot of work to do to get back into the promotion play-off race.

The pressure was on but they rose to the challenge, Mark Lamont and Mark Docherty netting in a 2-1 win.

“It was a big three points against a team who have been on a good run and turned a possible ten point gap between us into just four points,” said Young.

“We’ve always known that if we kept plugging away and creating chances then things would turn for us.

“Having the same players at the back over the past few weeks has really helped - they’re all guys who know each other well.

“It’s great that we kept the clean sheet against Airdrie and the three points at the weekend has given us something to build on.”

There was some dubiety over Mark Lamont’s goal, with the winger claiming he meant to net when appearing to cross into the box.

Whether he did or not is irrelevant, and the goal is decent reward for a series of top class performance by the former Stirling man.

“He’s been doing really well and has kept himself fit,” said Lamont’s boss.

“He’s playing with a real confidence as well and that can be half the battle.”

The revolving door has continued to swing into action this week at Bayview, with another couple of players leaving and one pledging his future to the club.

Midfielder Ben Reilly has left to join Kingdom rivals Cowdenbeath while forward Greg Hurst has completed his loan and now returns to parent club St Johnstone.

Left back Scott Linton won’t be leaving Methil any time soon, though, this week agreeing and 18 month contract extending his stay at Bayview until the summer of 2019.

Linton joined East Fife in August and has featured 17 times so far this season in the black and gold.