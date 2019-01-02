Darren’s delight with Fife side’s attitude

East Fife boss Darren Young praised his squad for conducting themselves in a professional manner during the festive break.

While Kingdom rivals Raith Rovers had the luxury of a full-time training schedule in the lead up to the derby fixture, East Fife’s players had barely seen each other since the Saturday before.

It’s credit to their attitude, said the manager, that they were able to turn up at Stark’s and dominate in the way they did on their way to a 2-1 win.

Young said: “The week was hard for us because Raith are full-time and in training but we had guys out on the park who hadn’t trained at all because of Christmas and their work

“The rest of the guys trained once so to go out and put a performance like that on was outstanding.

“The win was great for the fans, great for the club, the chairman - everybody.

“It was 30 years since we’d beaten them and that’s us beaten them twice now and drawn once.”

East Fife have had Raith’s number this campaign and never really looked like leaving Stark’s Park with anything less than a win.

The victory means the Fifers sit just three points behind Raith going into Saturday’s fixture at home to Airdrie.

Young revealed that a shuffle in his formation was crucial to the derby win.

“The last few weeks we’ve been playing 4-2-3-1 but from watching their highlights decided to go 4-4-2,” said the manager.

“We took a gamble with the two up top because we felt we could cause them problems and we did.

“We held it up well, got up the park and got chances off the back of that.”

• ‘Keeper Craig McDowall has left the Bayview club.