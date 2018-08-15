'Deal me in gaffer', says hungry striker Court

Jonny Court insists he's ready to lead the line this weekend when East Fife travel to Stark's Park.

Former Rover Court came off the bench on Tuesday night to grab his first competitive goal for East Fife as he put the finishing touches on a 3-1 win at Cowdenbeath.

The striker has had to bide his time for opportunities, but did his case for a start against his old club no harm at Central Park.

While some ex-players may claim it's 'just another game' against one of their former sides, Court was crystal clear about his own ambitions for the weekend, saying he wants to "prove a point" against the side he parted ways with at the end of last season.

"I've been itching to play but have had to sit and wait my chance and I feel like I took it against Cowdenbeath," he said.

"I'm ready to go on Saturday if I'm chosen by the gaffer.

"I'm ready to give it everything.

"The three points are the main thing but there's a point to prove against your old team and I'm more than capable of doing that."

The victory at Cowdenbeath may prove to be the catalyst to kick start the side's season and sees them go into another Fife derby with a renewed confidence.

"We need to go play with a desire and a will to win which we showed against Cowdenbeath," said Court.

"If we keep that up then there's no reason why we can't keep winning and do well in the league."