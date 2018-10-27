Dumbarton 4-0 East Fife

All good things must come to an end, and East Fife's long winning run did just that in Dumbarton.

And it was halted in quite convincing fashion, with the hosts netting twice either side of the break to ease to a deserved victory on their own patch.

Sons were clearly lifted by the appointment of Jim Duffy earlier this week, and from the first whistle just seemed to be playing in a gear above of their visitors.

East Fife were missing Daryll Meggatt at the heart of the defence and his absence hurt a Methil side which looked a pale imitation from that which had won eight on the bounce going into the game.

Dumbarton may have started the afternoon second from bottom in League One, but one look down their team line showed it was a completely false position they found themselves in.

There's plenty of experience in that squad and they lived up to their potential on their own patch.

The hosts started the game well and took the lead when Callum Gallagher broke into the Fife six yard box and prodded his finish beyond Brett Long.

Gallagher's goal seemed to spark the Fifers into life and they went on to enjoy a decent spell of possession as the first half went on.

Scott Agnew went close - but it was Dumbarton who netted the crucial second goal of the game when Bobby Barr rattled home a loose ball inside the box.

It gave East Fife and uphill task in the second half, but they started to play a bit better after the interval.

However, just when they seemed to be finding their range, Sons netted a third goal when they worked the ball to Stuart Carswell from a short corner to finish.

Any chance East Fife had of getting back into the game at this point all but vanished when Ross Davidson was sent off for mouthing off at ref Greg Aitken.

To rub further salt in East Fife wounds, Dom Thomas added number four when he broke clear inside the visiting side's half and finished well from just outside the box.

Bayview boss Darren Young said: “We spoke about them having a new manager and the reaction from it.

“But it’s the manner of the goals we lost.

“We haven’t been losing goals like that recently."