East Fife 0-2 Queen's Park

East Fife's season has been consistently inconsistent and so it proved again at Bayview.

Just when you think the side has turned the corner and is set to go on a winning run they misfire and undo the hard work of previous games.

Last week the Fifers returned from one of the most difficult grounds in the league with a fine 2-0 win.

It was a clean sheet,a couple of goals, and the Methil men deserved all their plaudits.

Fife fans have sat back and watched the likes of Alloa and Arbroath string a few wins together and surge up the division.

But just when they think their side is about to do likewise, the Fifers slip to sorry defeats.

It really is the hope that kills you.

East Fife were presented with a terrific chance to make it two on the bounce with a home fixture against the side sitting bottom of the league.

You know what you'll get with Queen's, they're always well organised and each player knows exactly what his role is.

But they are fighting relegation for a reason and the Fifers should have had enough in hand to break them down and see them off, particularly at home.

What you don't want to do against the Spiders is give them a lead to defend.

They'll haul bodies back behind the ball and are expert in doing everything possible to hold on to their advantage.

But East Fife did just that when allowing Aidan Kenna to bound through the heart of the defence and beat Ryan Goodfellow.

To be fair the Fifers responded well and Chris Duggan thought he had leveled matters when he finished from inside the box but his effort was ruled out by ref Kevin Graham who had noticed a foul in the build up.

Darren Young introduced forwards Robert Jones and Matthew Knox to add an attacking impetus and they continued to huff and puff.

They just couldn't find a way through though and Queen's were presented with a perfect chance to add a second when Jonathan Page tripped David Galt inside the area.

Adam Cummins stepped up and blasted his free-kick down the middle.

Goodfellow stood up well to it though and beat his strike away.

The save should have been the catalyst for the home side to kick up a gear and find the equaliser.

Instead it was Queen's who were next to net with Kenna adding his second with a fine curling effort.

Boss Young said: “That’s nine points now Queen’s Park have taken off us this season and they’ll be hoping they can play us every week.

“For us the nature of the goals is terrible.

“To go from the defensive performance of last week and the clean sheet to that is unacceptable."

East Fife - Goodfellow, Dunsmore, Kane, Page, Linton, Lamont (Jones 56), Millar (Watson 76), McManus, Livingstone (Knox 56), Duggan, Smith.

Subs - MacKenzie, Watson, Slattery, Mutch.

Queen’s Park - White, Millen, Burns, Nimmo, Cummins, Gibson, Brady (Leitch 71), McVey, Kenna, Docherty (Gullane 90), Galt.

Subs - Donnelly, Summers, Mortimer, Magee, McGrorry.

Ref - Kevin Graham .

Att - 558.