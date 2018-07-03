East Fife 0-4 Queen of the South

If East Fife were after a tough pre-season test then they were handed it by Queen of the South.

Former Fife boss Gary Naysmith brought his side north for what was the final home friendly for Darren Young's men.

They hit three first half goals and one in the second 45 to wrap up a convincing win.

Stephen Dobbie grabbed two with Lyndon Dykes and Gary Harkins helping themselves to one each.

The quality of those goalscorers shows just how stern the job was for East Fife on their home patch.

But they started well enough, Chris Kane bringing out a decent save from Alan Martin after just a few minutes.

From there though it was the Championship side who had much the better of things and Andy Stirling almost created for Dobbie.

Just a couple of minutes later they were ahead when Stirling again turned creator, this time for Dykes, who composed himself before beating Craig McDowall.

It was 2-0 before long, Dobbie crashing a half volley into the roof of the East Fife net.

Clearly the result wasn't the most important thing, particularly given that Young fielded four trialists in his starting XI.

But it's never nice to suffer a heavy loss, and things got worse when Dobbie worked room for himself inside the box and rifled his strike high into the net.

East Fife had laboured in the opening 45, with too many passes misplaced and the possession given up too easily.

Things got better in the second half, and the introductions of Jonny Court, Craig Thomson, Ross Davidson, Paul McManus and Aaron Dunsmore from the bench added some quality and experience.

It was much better, and McManus and Court both went close to pulling one back.

Queen of the South completed the scoring though, with Harkins showing his quality with a neat volley.

East Fife will wrap up their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a trip to Lochee.