East Fife 0-5 Arbroath

It's difficult to find any positives from Saturday afternoon's thrashing at the hands of Arbroath.

For 25 minutes East Fife were not only in the game, but were the better of the two sides.

But once Arbroath managed to work their way into things, and take the lead, this was as one sided a game as they come.

It's important to point out first of all that this was an East Fife side well below strength.

Sitting in the stands were captain and vice-captain Kevin Smith and Jonathan Page.

They were joined by the likes of Mark Docherty, Mark Lamont, Craig Watson and Scott Linton.

All of them are likely starters, but as boss Darren Young pointed out post-match, their absences created openings in the side for others.

There's little argument that nobody in black and gold covered themselves in glory, though.

Craig Thomson had an early cross along the face of goal before Thomson himself should have done better from a Chris Duggan cut-back which he blazed well over the bar.

But that was that as far as East Fife were concerned.

They offered nothing more on an afternoon Arbroath went on to totally dominate.

Michael McKenna was first to net before Ryan Wallace, Leighton McIntosh, Colin Hamilton and Bobby Linn added to the tally.

East Fife's dire afternoon was componded by Chris Kane's red card.

Long before Arbroath's fourth and fifth goals, sections of the home crowd had left their seats and were well on their way home.

They'd seen their side struggle all over the park, lose personal battles and simply unable to compete.

They were well beaten.

Boss Young said: "We had a couple of chances to go a couple of goals up but it wasn't happening.

"Then their first goal, the guy is trying to cross it and it's missed out about four bodies on its way past.

"A terrible goal from our point of view.

"The second, we're on the counter attack but lose the ball and a few seconds later they're up the park and Wallace finishes.

"But again it was too easy.

"We were six bodies down but that gives an opportunity for other boys to come in and stake a claim.

"We didn't get stuck in and it's not acceptable.

"Things are so bad that I had to put myself on the bench and we've picked up an other injury in Connor McManus who looks like he's out for the rest of the season.

"Chris Kane is suspended now as well so I might have to start next week depending on how fit guys are."