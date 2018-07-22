East Fife 1-1 Forfar Athletic (Forfar win 5-4 on penalties)

It's safe to say East Fife's Betfred Cup tie with Forfar wasn't the main sporting event on Scotland's east coast on Sunday.

A few miles up the road in Angus an afternoon of drama was unfolding as Italy's Francesco Molinari wrapped up the Open Championship at Carnoustie with a final hole birdie.

But the few hundred fans who turned off the telly and headed along to Bayview were treated to a thrilling hour and a half of their own.

This was a cup tie which had everything, a sending off, a couple of good goals, moments of controversy and a penalty shoot-out.

Darren Young made a few changes from Tuesday night's defeat at Montrose, one of those was handing a starting jersey to young striker Anton Dowds.

He partnered the experienced Kevin Smith in a two man attack and they posed no end of problems for the visitors.

East Fife started on the front foot and took an early lead when Smith hit the touchline and squared back to his strike partner.

Dowds didn't get the cleanest of connections but did enough to force the ball over the line and grab his first senior goal for East Fife.

The home side stayed well on top and Scott McBride and Scott Agnew both went close to adding to their lead.

But out of the blue the game turned on its head when Chris Kane was judged to have gone in studs up on Dylan Easton.

Ref Lloyd Wilson raced over and flashed a straight red at Kane which both managers admitted after the game was harsh on the defender.

Regardless, it put East Fife down to 10 men and gave Forfar a shot in the arm.

They duly took advantage and John Baird levelled the score with almost the last kick of the first half.

The opening 45 minutes had been full of fireworks, but the second half didn't live up to the billing.

That was fine as East Fife were concerned who were trying to battle on with a man less.

You wouldn't have thought that was the case, though, with Scott Agnew going close to handing his side a 2-1 advantage.

For the visitors Thomas Reilly passed up a decent chance to make the score 2-1.

So it headed to penalty kicks for the bonus point and it was Reilly who netted the crucial strike for his side.

Boss Young said: "We passed the ball well and went a bit more direct with Kevin and Anton up front.

"They were both outstanding.

"Kevin was holding it up, using his experience and bringing other players into player.

"Defensively we went brilliant as well.

"In the three games we've played we've been solid.

"It's a platform for us to build on."