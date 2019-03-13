East Fife 1-1 Stenhousemuir

It may not have been the three points they wanted, but this solitary one could prove pivotal in the final stages of the season.

The draw with Stenny, brought about by Daryll Meggatt's equaliser with the last touch of the game, put East Fife nine points (three wins) but with a much better goal difference than Montrose back in fifth.

It should mean a comfortable end to the season with those tucked in behind pretty much out of reach.

But it also means East Fife can continue to look up, with Forfar and Raith Rovers within striking distance.

It's a good position to be in, and surely one East Fife would have taken at the start of the campaign.

They were made to work for the point on Tuesday night, though, by Colin McMenamin's battling Warriors.

Stenny are fighting for their lives at the foot of League One and came agonisingly close to getting off the foot of the table at Bayview.

A strong wind put the game in doubt in the minutes before kick-off, but ref David Lowe gave it the green light after arriving at the stadium.

There were times during both halves when that decision looked flawed, so credit to both sides for making a fist of things.

The visitors had the better of the first half and should have taken at least a goal lead in with them at the break.

Mark McGuigan had an early sight of goal before a Greg Hurst shot was scrambled off the line.

Alan Cook was the next to go close for McMenamin's side as they turned the screw.

East Fife had no more than a couple of half chances during a first half which was largely forgettable.

It didn't take long for Stenny to get the goal they deserved as the second half got underway.

Former Fifer Hurst managed to work space for himself inside the box and drilled his pass along the face of goal.

McGuigan had peeled off his marker and had a simple tap in at the back post.

It was a merited goal for the visitors and probably the wake up call the promotion chasing hosts needed.

Darren Young introduced Anton Dowds, Pat Slattery and Broque Watson from the bench as he tried to inject some fresh impetus into his side.

It worked, with East Fife having the better of the second half.

But for all their dominance they struggled to break down a well drilled Stenny resistance.

Dowds fired wildly over the bar and Slattery had an acrobatic effort which also sailed over.

The Fifers were huffing and puffing and, just when it looked like their luck was out, they managed to get level.

Liam Watt fired in a hopeful delivery which managed to sneak to the back post where Meggatt was waiting to finish.

Boss Young said: "A point is a point and it keeps us closer to the teams above and that bit further away from those below us.

“We’ve caught up with everybody now with eight games to go and have put ourselves in a good position.

“It’s everything to play for."

East Fife: Long, Dunsmore, Docherty (B Watson 78), Dunlop, Court, Smith (Dowds 58), Agnew, Higgins, Watt, Meggatt, Linton (Slattery 72).

Subs: Terry, Kane, C Watson, Bell.

Stenhousemuir: Smith, Reid, Marsh, Ferry, Gibbons, McGuigan, Duthie (Donaldson 79), Cook, O’Halleran (Dickson 46), Munro, Hurst (Watters 81).

Subs: McMinn, McBrearty.

Ref: David Lowe.

Att: 323.