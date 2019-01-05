East Fife 1-2 Airdrie

East Fife put in an uncharacteristic performance at Bayview as they looked a shell of the side which had beaten Raith.

Seven days previous to Airdrie's visit, East Fife had rolled their Kirkcaldy rivals over with a terrific performance which saw them in the faces of their hosts, tough in the tackle, lethal in attack and excellent in possession.

And while those attributes were on display at Bayview on Saturday, sadly it was the visitors who were displaying them.

From the first whistle East Fife just appeared off the pace as Airdrie took immediate control.

They looked much more likely to be the side who broke the deadlock, Leighton McIntosh and Scott Stewart both unlucky.

The Methil side hadn't posed a great threat in attack and Airdrie made them pay.

A deep ball into the box wasn't cleared by the hosts and first to react to a loose ball bobbling around the box was Kyle Wilkie who prodded home from eight yards.

You couldn't say the lead wasn't merited - but it certainly didn't last long.

East Fife swept straight up the park on an attack which looked to have ended when the ball rolled towards visiting 'keeper Ben McKenzie.

The Airdrie goalie fluffed his clearance though allowing Anton Dowds the chance to rob him of possession.

McKenzie stopped Dowds' first shot at goal but could do nothing about his second.

The equaliser should have been the shot in the arm East Fife needed, but instead it was Airdrie who reacted better.

Wilkie clipped the top of the bar while Brett Long needed to sprint off his line to stop McIntosh's run towards goal.

Again, it just looked like Airdrie would go on to net next, and the goal duly arrived with seconds to go until half-time.

A deep cross from Josh Edwards wasn't cut out by the home defence and first to it was the impressive McIntosh who beat Long from close range.

East Fife were better after the break and the introductions of Kevin Smith and Scott Linton added some much needed fresh impetus.

Apart from an effort ruled out for offside, though, there really wasn't much for the home support to get excited about and the best chance of the second half fell to Kieran MacDonald whose free-kick clipped the post.

Boss Darren Young admitted that it hadn't been good enough, and may ring the changes for Saturday's trip to Montrose.

He said: “It was a poor day all round.

“There were opportunities for us to nick something but they had some to score another as well.

“It’s really disappointing but we have guys who are desperate to play and be given a chance so that gives us food for thought going into next week.”