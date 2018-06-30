East Fife 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic

East Fife stepped up their pre-season schedule with a tough fixture against Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

The game followed on from Tuesday's match with East of Scotland league side St Andrews United, and saw the Pars fielding a starting XI packed with experience.

It was exactly the kind of test Darren Young's squad needed with the competitive season kicking off in a fortnight.

Former East Fife midfielder Scott McBride was given another chance to impress as he aims to win a deal at Bayview, while Paul McManus was another ex-Fifer listed as a trialist.

For many Fife fans this was the first they'd see of new signings including Daryll Meggatt, Scott Agnew, Liam Watt and Jonny Court.

There's no doubt they'd have left impressed, Meggatt putting himself about along the back, Agnew and Watt bossing the midfield and Court lively in attack, getting himself onto the scoresheet in the process.

Agnew himself went close to opening the scoring with Andy Ryan and James Craigen almost netting for the Pars.

As you'd expect from a pre-season fixture, there was plenty of running and effort in the first half, but little in the way of real quality.

Nothing much changed during the opening stages of the second half until the hour mark when Pars boss Allan Johnston swapped his entire starting 11 for the club's youngsters.

But they were on the park barely a couple of minutes when they were caught cold by East Fife who took the lead after Court collected an Agnew through ball and finished.

The home side couldn't keep their lead for long, though, and Dunfermline hit back through Matthew Todd.

The young Pars had given the game a real lift and they grabbed the winner with 10 minutes to go when Lewis McCann turned well inside the box and found the top corner.

East Fife - Long, Dunsmore, Slattery, Davidson, Meggatt, Watson, Thomson, Watt, Court, Agnew, Trialist.

Subs - Kane, Trialist, Smith, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.

Dunfermline - Gill, Williamson, J Longridge, Martin, Durnan, Connelly, Higginbotham, Devine, Ryan, L Longridge, Craigen.

Subs - Robertson, Swanson, Jordan, Morrison, Todd, Allan, Crosbie, Trialist, McCann, Trialist, Luke, Sawyers, Brown.