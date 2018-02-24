East Fife 2-0 Albion Rovers

East Fife proved again exactly what they're capable of with a convincing win over Rovers.

The Methil side's inconsistencies have been a source of frustration this season, it's been an up and down campaign.

But this weekend has ended on a high, and it's a result worth celebrating and congratulating the side on.

Question marks have been raised in recent weeks with murmerings the club was being dragged into a relegation battle.

There's little doubt that a defeat to a Rovers side, who went into the game seven points behind East Fife in second bottom place, would have caused a few sweaty palms.

But East Fife's players were clearly having none of it, and are still determined to keep looking above them rather than behind.

With Ryan Goodfellow out with a concussion Ben MacKenzie was drafted into the starting XI while Matthew Knox was also in from the start.

But the real piece of tactical inspiration came from deploying Aaron Dunsmore in a more forward position.

Dunsmore has been terrific this season on the attack and playing right midfield gave him even further licence to get forward.

After the side had survived a couple of scares from Alan Trouten efforts they imposed themselves on the game and never looked back.

The opener came when Dunsmore collected the ball in midfield and, with the Rovers defence retreating, ran at them with menace before sliding his finish past Kieran Wright.

Just 10 minutes later the lead was doubled thanks to one of the side's best goals of the season.

It was straight from the training ground with Scott Linton's free-kick sent to the edge of the six yard box.

There Chris Duggan had peeled away from his marker and waited on position.

There was still work to do, but Duggan reminded everyone what quality he has, meeting Linton's delivery on the in-step and sending his effort in off the underside of the bar.

East Fife weren't threatened at the back and had chances to add to their advantage with Matthew Knox and Pat Slattery going close.

Home boss Darren Young said: “Overall everything was there, the fight, the desire and the passion.

“We tried to get the ball in behind them and cause problems and it’s worked well for us and had three or four other good chances.

“It all came together and gives us something to build on.”

East Fife - MacKenzie, Dunsmore (Kane 87), Page, Watson, Slattery, Duggan (Jones 90), McManus, Millar, Allardice, Linton, Knox (Wilkie 73).

Subs - Couser, Lamont, Livingstone.

Albion Rovers - Wright, McLaughlin, McLeish (McMullin 78), Marr, Mbayo, Holmes, Fisher (Gallagher 33), Davidson, Higgins, Trouten, Victoria (Hester 63).

Subs - Perry, Potts, Watters, Scullion.

Ref - Mike Roncone.

Att - 390.