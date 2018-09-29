East Fife 2-0 Stenhousemuir

Five star East Fife maintained their terrific run of recent form - but had to battle against plucky Stenny.

The win means it's now five games in all competitions since Darren Young's men last tasted defeat or even a draw.

Four of those five wins have come in the league, a run which has helped the Fifers hit third spot in League One.

With each passing week the side is looking increasingly confident and for the second weekend in a row hit two goals and kept a clean sheet on their way to three points.

But they certainly had to work for it against the Warriors.

Brown Ferguson's side may be propping up the division, but were no pushovers.

They were forced to defend deep early on by an East Fife side which started the game well.

Anton Dowds pulled an early stop out of Graeme Smith before the game descended into a bit of a slug-fest with neither side really threatening the other.

It looked as if the visitors would hold East Fife to the break, until the Methil men took the lead.

Scott Agnew's corner kick wasn't met by a Stenny defender and first to it was Craig Watson who powered his header well beyond Smith.

East Fife tried to kill the game off in the second 45, but again found their visitors tough to break down.

Dowds again went close, hitting the post, but, in truth it looked as if Ferguson's men would grab the game's crucial second goal.

Kevin O'Hara, who spent a short period on loan at East Fife, was introduced to add an attacking threat, and he almost made it 1-1 with a turn and shot which dropped inches wide of Brett Long's post.

It was East Fife's turn to do the defending but, as has been the case down the past few weeks, they threw bodies behind the ball and there was again a determination not to concede.

The end of the game was nervier than it needed to be, but those nerves were settled in the final few seconds.

Agnew was tripped inside the box and ref Gavin Ross pointed straight to the spot.

There was a bit of debate about who would take the penalty, but in the end Mark Docherty managed to persuade his team mates that he was the man for the job.

But Docherty, normally lethal from the spot, had his strike stopped by Smith in the Stenny goal.

Smith couldn't grab hold of the ball, though, and first to react was Rory Currie who netted his fourth match winner in as many games.