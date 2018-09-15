East Fife 2-1 Airdrieonians

East Fife hoisted themselves off the foot of League One with a deserved win at Bayview

For the second weekend in a row the Fifers came back from being a goal down to seal a victory.

Had they taken nothing from this dominant display against Airdrie it would have been a travesty, and in the end the three points rightly stayed in Methil.

This is an East Fife side which has really been kicking up a gear in recent weeks and, with Darren Young now having a full squad to choose from, is only going to get stronger in the coming weeks.

Defensively the Fifers are looking as sound as they have for some time, while up front the manager has the luxury of people able to pick a two man combination from any one of Anton Dowds, Jonny Court, Kevin Smith and Rory Currie.

Any one of those strikers wouldn't be out of place in the starting line-up, and recent performances from Hearts loanee Currie in particular will be giving Young headaches.

The youngster took a few games to hit his stride, but has cut an impressive figure appearing off the bench in recent games.

However the mood could have been a lot darker around Bayview had Airdrie completed the smash and grab they threatened to.

Manager Stephen Findlay said after the game that the performance was the worst his side had put in this season, but they came close to taking all three points.

With just over quarter of an hour to go Brett Long tried to stop his side conceding a corner.

But the goalie couldn't get a grip of the ball and it dropped straight at the feet of Cameron Russell.

The striker couldn't believe his luck and rolled the ball into an empty net.

East Fife weren't behind for long - a few seconds just.

From kick off they went straight on the attack and Pat Slattery whipped in a teasing cross.

Liam Watt was the first to get on the end of it, and sent a delightful lob over David Hutton.

A point would have been the least East Fife deserved but they went off in search of all three.

With time running out they managed to get their noses in front when Anton Dowds' cross was met by Rory Currie who netted from close range.

East Fife - Long, Dunsmore (Smith 63), Kane (Dunlop 78), Watson, Slattery, Court (Currie 63), Agnew, Watt, Dowds, Davidson, Meggatt.

Subs - McDowall, Docherty, Dunlop, Thomson, Bell.

Airdrieonians - Hutton, Robertson, MacDonald, Crichton, Page, Conroy (Wilkie 85), Millar, Gallagher, L McIntosh, Russell (Duffy 75), Victoria.

Subs - McKenzie, Stewart, Cairns, Edwards, S McIntosh.

Ref - Kevin Graham .

Att - 625.