East Fife 2-1 Partick Thistle

East Fife's good recent form continued at Bayview as they turfed Championship side Partick Thistle from the Irn-Bru Cup

Alan Archibald's side, who have been playing most of their football down the past couple of years in the Premiership, were stunned by a Fife fightback in the second half.

Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo had handed the Jags the lead in the first half when he latched onto Kris Doolan's neat flick and beat Brett Long.

Thistle looked comfortable as the sides left the park at the break but clearly didn't anticipate the reaction from their hosts.

Scott Agnew levelled the scores after finishing off an Anton Dowds lay-off before on-loan Rory Currie netted his first goal for the club with a sublime effort from the edge of the box.

It saw the home side ease into the next round of the lower league competition.

While Thistle's priority this season will be to make an immediate jump back up to the top tier, the reaction from their fans at the end of the game indicated this was still a tournament they wanted to win.

East Fife's fans, though, can look forward to Tuesday afternoon's cup draw.

Boss Darren Young said: “We dominated the second half and created a lot of chances.

“It was great to see everyone taking part and being confident.

“The fitness levels were brilliant against a full-time team.”