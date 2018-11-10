East Fife 2-1 Raith Rovers

One swipe of Aaron Dunsmore's boot brought to an end 30 years of hurt for East Fife fans.

Not since 1988 have the Methil men been able to get one over on Raith Rovers.

On Saturday night, though, East Fife fans were able to revel in the feeling of a rare derby victory.

And make no mistake about it, they completely deserved this win.

Raith, a full-time club, looked anything but as they were second best to Darren Young's side - particularly after the break.

Alarmingly for the visitors rather than look stronger and fitter as the game went on, they completely fell out of it and were made to pay by their stronger hosts.

East Fife deserved to win at Stark's Park earlier in the season but had to settle for a point after a dodgy penalty call.

They deserved to win again at Bayview on Saturday and this time got a full reward.

Raith started the game well and took an early lead when Liam Buchanan raced through a gaping hole in the home defence and beat Brett Long.

John McGlynn's side had chances to add to that lead, with a Nathan Flanagan cross only lacking a finish and Daniel Armstrong scooping his header over the bar from just a couple of yards out.

It was advantage Raith at the break, but an injury to the influential Iain Davidson seemed to knock them off their stride.

Davidson didn't reappear after the interval and it was a second half the home side completely dominated.

Robbie Thomson had to be at his best to deny Ross Davidson and Mark Docherty before Dunsmore pulled another save out of the visiting goalie.

East Fife were more than worthy of their equaliser when it arrived.

Scott Agnew's corner kick was headed into Kevin Smith's path by Craig Watson and the former Raith striker lashed his strike home from close range.

It sparked massive celebrations in the home end - but the best was yet to come.

With the clock ticking down Dunsmore picked up the ball deep inside the Raith half.

The home defence started to back off, and gave Dunsmore the time and opportunity to get a shot away.

He finished in style, slamming his shot beyond Thomson.

Again, the celebrations were crazy, none more so than back in the East Fife half where 'keeper Brett Long was registering his joy with the travelling support.

Ref David Munro reckoned he crossed the line, though, and sent him off.

The red card came too late for Raith to put any pressure on sub Craig McDowall and East Fife held firm for a remarkable win.

It's been a long time coming - but certainly worth the wait.

Bayview boss Darren Young said: “In the second half we were the better team and deserved it in the end.

“We’ve played well against Raith and haven’t really got our rewards but it all came together for us.

“Overall we passed the ball brilliantly, got up on top of them and won the second balls.

“It was a great performance all round.”