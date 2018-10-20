East Fife 3-1 Brechin City

There's simply no stopping East Fife who made it eight wins on the bounce at Bayview.

The 3-1 victory over Brechin City was totally merited, with the visitors really only enjoying a spell on top at the start of the second half.

Apart from that, it was one way traffic, with the win giving the third place Fifers a comfortable six point advantage over Airdrie and Brechin.

City had managed to cancel out Aaron Dunsmore's opener early in the second half, but there was only one team who really did enough to merit full points.

Home boss Darren Young was understandably delighted with his side.

He said: “We take things a game at a time, see who we’re up against and work out how we’re going to get at them.

“But one of the main things for me is the fitness and the hard work you get from the boys.

“If someone makes a mistake then there’s someone to cover.

“They get on at each other, but in the right way, which wasn’t there last season.”

East Fife dominated the opening half but it took them until just a couple of minutes before the break to take the lead.

And the visitors had a hand in the goal, Ryan McGeever's pass back completely under-hit and allowing Dunsmore to take advantage, race in on goal and net.

Brechin hadn't posed much of a threat in the first half but started the second a lot better.

The managed to get level when Sean Burns was fouled inside the box, presenting the chance for Callum Tapping to equaliser from the spot.

But the equaliser kick started the Fifers again and they managed to get their noses in front when Anton Dowds, who was terrific in attack with Jonny Court, outmuscled his marker and crashed a drive high above Connor Brennan.

The afternoon was settled when Scott Agnew netted from the spot after Dowds had been fouled.