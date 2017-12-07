East Fife boss calls for more consitency

Jekyll and Hyde East Fife return to Bayview this weekend with boss Darren Young hoping the good side of his team turns up.

For every bit as good as East Fife were when hammering Airdrieonians 6-1 at home a couple of weeks back, they were equally as poor in going down 2-1 at Hampden to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Things started well enough, with Chris Duggan lobbing Michael White for the opener shortly after the quarter of an hour mark.

But against Airdrie the Fifers had a real attacking menace which was just completely absent at Hampden.

Striker Luke Donnelly’s double ensured a first home league win of the new season for a Spiders side which always seems to cause the Methil men grief.

And it’s becoming frustrating for manager Young and the Fife support who don’t know which side will appear on any given Saturday.

Young said: “You’re just left scratching your head at it.

“One week we look like a really good play-off team and the next we don’t.

“We have a big squad now with players all getting back to full fitness so there’s no rhyme or reason to us playing like that.

“We went 1-0 up with a great goal after one of the only times in the game when we passed the ball well.

“Aaron Dunsmore plays a really good ball through for Chris Duggan and he finishes.

“It was simple and we’ve scored goals like that a few times this season the same way.

“We had the chance to go up to third position in the table and could have taken a lot of confidence from that, so it’s really hard to take and frustrating.”

East Fife have a good chance to banish the memory of their trip to Hampden with back to back home games coming up before the festive fixtures.

Stranraer arrive on Saturday followed by title chasing Ayr United the week after.

Both sides have already beaten East Fife this term on their home patches.

But with East Fife scoring 14 goals from their previous three home fixtures, something is clearly clicking for the Methil men when they play at Bayview.

And gaffer Young is keen to see the free flowing and dangerous side which put five past Albion Rovers, three into Arbroath and six against Airdrie return come 3.00 p.m this Saturday.

“Things are going well for us at home,” said the manager.

“We know that if we win most of our home games then we’ll be there or there abouts come the end of the season.

“We’re a bit into the second quarter now and have points targets we want to hit but, at the moment, are a bit short so we need to improve that.”

Stranraer will prove tough opponents on Saturday, having beaten East Fife 1-0 at the start of August.

They’re perched to take advantage of any slip ups, sitting just one point and one place behind Young’s side.

“We had a few chances down there earlier in the season and they had another couple as well,” said the boss.

“But we’re at home and will use that to our advantage.”

Midfielder Pat Slattery will again miss out for the weekend’s fixture as he recovers from injury.