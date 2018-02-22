East Fife boss targets full points from ‘ten cup finals’

Darren Young says that, come 4:45 on Saturday afternoon, all that’s important is his East Fife side has three points safely in the bag.

After a couple of defeats in a row East Fife now sit precariously close to the sides at the bottom of the division battling the drop.

They have a cushion over the three below them, but the Methil manager is keen they don’t become a target for those at the foot.

On Saturday Albion Rovers visit Methil with Brian Kerr’s side, which currently occupies the relegation play-off spot, seven points adrift of East Fife but having played two games less.

Boss Young admits it’s vital the Fifers keep those below at arm’s length while also trying to chip away at the lead of those above.

He said: “We’re still confident about things and want to get back on track.

“Come Saturday it may just be a goal out of nothing, coming in of someone’s backside or whatever which goes our way.

“I don’t care how we get them, we just want to get the three points.

“It’s time to get the sleeves rolled up, attack Albion Rovers, get the win and then go again from there.

“We’ll take it one game at a time because there are 10 cup finals left for us now this season.

“If we win one game, we can climb above the team above us and the next week just look to do it again.”

Saturday’s plans have already taken a dent with the news that ‘keeper Ryan Goodfellow will be out for the next couple of weeks with a concussion.

His name can be added to a lengthening list of key players Young has had to do without.

“It’s been a difficult season,” conceded the manager.

“On Saturday we only had three outfield players on the bench which was the same as it was at the start of the season.

“There’s not a side in the league who could do without the quality of the players we’re missing.

“But, again, it gives someone else the opportunity to come in.”

The Bayview boss added to his squad last week with Scott Allardice arriving on loan from Dundee United.

Departing the Fifers was Ross Mutch who has joined Kennoway Star Hearts, also on loan.

Boss Young was pleased with the impact Allardice had in the middle of the park.

“He can play in central midfield or centre half and you could see he added a bit of dig for us,” said the Bayview boss.

“He’s already played in the first team for Dundee United so has that experience as well.”