East Fife cup tie set to be brought forward

East Fife’s Irn-Bru Cup quarter final tie against Bohemians is now expected to be played on November 3 and could be broadcast live on TV.

The two were due to meet on November 17, but with the League of Ireland season finishing on October 26, the Irish side requested it be brought forward.

After discussions between the clubs, the League of Ireland and the competition organisers today, it appears a compromise has been reached between all parties and the game will now be played on a weekend when East Fife had been scheduled to travel to Arbroath.

Official confirmation is expected later today.