East Fife do their best to plan for Bohemians tie

Darren Young will have his East Fife squad as prepared as they possibly can be for Saturday’s Irn- Bru Cup tie at Bohemians.

The Irish hosts have yet to start their competitive campaign and will have barely played a couple of friendlies by the time Saturday’s quarter final kicks off.

But boss Young told the Mail on Monday that, using contacts in Dublin, he’s managed to familiarise himself with the weekend’s opponents.

Bohemians were also expected to complete the signing of former East Fife midfielder Scott Allardice as we were going to press, so they will not be a completely unfamiliar test, the manager said.

While Bohemians may be short of match practice come the weekend, East Fife continue to fire on all cylinders and go into the game on the back of a 4-3 win at Stranraer.

Young said: “The players were brilliant.

“Even at 2-0 down we didn’t feel out of the game or under any pressure.

“Kevin Smith came on and helped turn the game for us but then out of nowhere we found ourselves 3-1 down.

“But the boys backed themselves and got back into it.

“Anton Dowds gets two goals but it could have been Kevin, Jonny Court or Rory Currie up front.

“It’s a great position to be in.”

One downside to the weekend’s win was an injury to Scott Agnew.

The midfielder will see a specialist on Friday after dislocating his shoulder during the game.