East Fife FC - the banter years - do you remember these names?
Season 2013/14 was a bizarre period for the Methil men.
Full time football was introduced along with a raft of names unknown to the majority of fans in Scotland.
1. Kevin Nade
While brother Christian was also at the club, the Fifers took a punt on brother Kevin. Played a few friendly games before departing.
2. Alexis Dutot
Dutot impressed in his short spell at Bayview. Looking classy at both right back and centre half. Recently with US Mondorf-Les-Bains.
3. Cedric Tuta
The striker looked incredible in his first game against Celtic and his neat back heel set up Liam Buchanan for a win against Dunfermline.
4. Emmanuel Semedo
Who? Yup. The diminutive midfielder never made the breakthrough at Bayview but spent a short spell with Ballingry Rovers.
