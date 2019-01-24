How many of these names do you remember? want to forget? or wish had been given longer at the club?

East Fife FC - the banter years - do you remember these names?

Season 2013/14 was a bizarre period for the Methil men.

Full time football was introduced along with a raft of names unknown to the majority of fans in Scotland.

1. Kevin Nade

2. Alexis Dutot

3. Cedric Tuta

4. Emmanuel Semedo

