East Fife to seek clarification on spot kick snubs

East Fife are to approach the Scottish FA and ask why they were denied clear penalty claims against Partick Thistle and Ross County.

Boss Darren Young said on Monday he has the backing of the club’s board to seek clarification from the governing body after the Fifers were left bewildered at calls made during the recent Scottish and Irn-Bru cup ties.

Video footage from both games shows the club has a pretty convincing argument, and Young would like some sort of guidance on why the claims were waved away.

Against Thistle striker Anton Dowds was clearly grappled inside the box, while, in Dingwall, Kevin Smith was cut down by the County defence.

Young said: “I’m not happy with the penalty decisions.

“There’s been four in two games and they have potentially cost us a place in a quarter final and a final.

“We’re struggling to see why they weren’t given so we’re going to put something in and ask the question.

“As a player at Aberdeen and Dunfermline you felt there was a bias in favour of Celtic and Rangers and now it feels like the same thing between part-time and full-time clubs. It may be a mentality thing but it’s frustrating.”

East Fife departed their second cup competition within the space of a week on Friday night when they went down 2-1 to Ross County.

But, again, the Fifers showed plenty of qualities of their own, despite defeat, and had chances to push the tie into extra time late in the game.

Smith had his penalty claim turned down and also went close with a header.

It means the Methil men are now fully focused on their League One campaign which will resume at home to Dumbarton this weekend.