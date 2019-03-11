East Fife under 19s 3-0 Thornton Hibs under 19s

East Fife U19s...................3

Thornton Hibs U19s..........0

This was the proverbial game of two halves thanks in no small part to the strong wind which blew from one end to the other.

The young Hibs were unable to harness it to any effect in the first-half with the home side showing how it could be done after the break.

The Fifers used the conditions to their advantage and managed to shrug off a stubborn Hibs resistence in the end.

Although Ryan Wilson and Archie Watson (twice) came close to breaking the deadlock in the first-half there were no cigars for Pete Simpson’s side.

The home side took the lead in the 51st minute when Jordan Lamont swung in a corner-kick that the unfortunate Travis McBride sliced into his own goal.

Barely sixty seconds later Jamie Allan took advantage of sloppy defending to shoot low into the net from 20 yards.

Thornton thought they’d pulled one back but Jack Hoskisson was judged to be offside when he shot home following strong play by Wilson.

Goalkeeper Inness Pirrie made a great save to prevent Jordan McKenzie from making it three and then the Hibs’ keeper was grateful to gather the ball after Jamie Allan’s shot following a powerful run came back off the post.

East Fife finally scored the third goal in the 81st minute and it was another own goal coming this time when Louis Dryburgh’s back pass took a wicked bounce over Pirrie’s foot and trundled over the line.