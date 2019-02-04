Kitted out and ready to go - East Fife were sadly put into cold storage.

East Fife v Bohemians - Fife fans on tour

The game they travelled to see never kicked off - but it didn't stop the East Fife fans enjoying Dublin

Thanks a lot to everyone who sent in their pictures from their trip to Ireland.

Enjoying a pint....or three.

1. The black stuff!

Even the snakes in Dublin Zoo had the black and gold on at the weekend.

2. A new fan...

A couple of familiar faces from Bayview make their way to Dublin.

3. Where's your mic, Caroline?

The black stuff went down a treat.

4. Enjoying a pint.

