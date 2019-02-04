East Fife v Bohemians - Fife fans on tour

Thanks a lot to everyone who sent in their pictures from their trip to Ireland.

1. The black stuff! Enjoying a pint....or three. other Buy a Photo

2. A new fan... Even the snakes in Dublin Zoo had the black and gold on at the weekend. other Buy a Photo

3. Where's your mic, Caroline? A couple of familiar faces from Bayview make their way to Dublin. other Buy a Photo

4. Enjoying a pint. The black stuff went down a treat. other Buy a Photo

View more