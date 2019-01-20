The Fife players lap up the applause as they leave the pitch following the 2-1 win.

East Fife v Greenock Morton - in pictures

Kenny Mackay captures all the key moments from yesterday's Scottish Cup tie win at Bayview.

The Fifers completed an excellent comeback to take the win 2-1.

Anton Dowds caused all sorts of problems for the Ton defence.

1. Dowds is head boy

Anton Dowds caused all sorts of problems for the Ton defence.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Anton Dowds pulls East Fife level just minutes after they'd gone behind.

2. All square

Anton Dowds pulls East Fife level just minutes after they'd gone behind.
freelance
Buy a Photo
The Methil men mob Anton Dowds after his equaliser.

3. Celebrations

The Methil men mob Anton Dowds after his equaliser.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Liam Watt again put in another terrific performance in the heart of the Fife midfield.

4. Watt a match\!

Liam Watt again put in another terrific performance in the heart of the Fife midfield.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2