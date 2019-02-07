East Fife will need to be at their best to beat Partick Thistle again

Darren Young has set about preparing his East Fife side for their last 16 Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle after their Bohemians farce was settled on Monday.

After the drawn out escapade was mercifully put to sleep by Bohemians’ withdrawal from the competition, the Methil focus stays on cup duty.

Championship club Partick will arrive at Bayview seeking revenge on the club which turfed them out of the Irn-Bru Cup earlier in the campaign.

Since then Alan Archibald has been replaced in the dug out by Gary Caldwell, while the squad has been boosted with the likes of former Dunfermline winger Joe Cardle, ex-Dundee man Gary Harkins and experienced defender Steven Anderson.

Boss Young is expecting a tough challenge when the Jags visit this weekend.

He said: “The Bohemians tie is done and dusted and we’re focused on Thistle.

“We’ve had them scouted and have been watching their highlights.

“We expect them to have a completely different mentality from when we played them earlier in the season and know they’ll come at us.

“But we know we’re going to test them as well.”

Ahead of the Bohemians trip, the manager signed Motherwell youth player Broque Watson on loan.

Young reckons he’s the type of player who’ll get the fans out of their seats.

“He’s an attacking player,” said the manager.

“With us losing Craig Thomson and Scott McBride, and with Scott Agnew injured, it was important we brought someone in like that.

“He’s top scorer for Motherwell reserves so gives us another option.”