Fife boss plans to make a couple of additions

Darren Young is hoping to add a couple of new faces to his squad ahead of Saturday’s League One fixture with Forfar.

The Methil men host the division’s bottom side and are aiming to bounce back from the weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth round defeat to Brora Rangers.

It was a sorry loss to the Highland League outfit and brings an end to what could have been a decent cup run for the club.

But there’s no time to wallow in pity, and Young has been hard at work to remedy what he believes were major contributing factors to the defeat - both on the training ground and in the transfer market.

The manager openly admits that the side’s incapability to defend properly at set-pieces is an on-going source of frustration, with Brora’s only goal, and really only attempt at goal, coming on Saturday when defender Colin Williamson headed a Gavin Morrison corner home from six yards.

“We have a lot of food for thought,” said Young.

“The game was similar to Arbroath in that we didn’t start great for the first 15-20 minutes.

“But then we go on to have nine or 10 shots on goal but not one on target.

“They have one shot and score.

“The stats don’t lie, we never got the goal and are out of the cup.

“But it’s annoying that it’s another goal which has come from a set-piece.

“We try everything we can; bringing guys back to help, keeping two up front and we even kept three up against Albion Rovers.

“It’s something we work on in training but then come a Saturday it’s back to individual mistakes costing us.

“It’s happening too many times and we need to look at other options.”

Young said one highlight from the weekend was the positive debut of winger Craig Thomson.

Thomson signed from St Johnstone at the weekend and appeared from the bench after half time.

The 22-year-old added a fresh impetus to the side, but just couldn’t help them draw level.

“We took Kieran Millar off and brought Craig on because he’s a lot more attack minded,” said the manager.

“He looked good and fit when he came on and we’ll see how he does in training ahead of Saturday.”

Young hopes that Thomson will not be the only new face to join at Bayview in this window.

“I’m hoping to have another two in before the weekend,” he said.

“But it’s been a frustrating window for us.

“We’ve been speaking to quite a few players but they’ve chosen to go to other clubs.

“Hopefully we’ll have Mark Docherty back for the Forfar game because we missed him at the weekend.”

n There will be action at Bayview on Sunday this week as well as Saturday.

East Fife Ladies will host a charity match at the stadium on Sunday, January 28 against a West Fife Select over 35s (men) who’ll take on East Fife Ladies in the first half and East Fife over 35s (men) in the second half.

It is £3 entry with a bar available too.

All proceeds are going to the Fife Performance Academy.