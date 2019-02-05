Fife chairman delighted to see cup run continue

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson is delighted to see the club still battling on three fronts this season.

The Methil side have recorded some terrific results throughout the campaign which have led to them being two points from second in League One with a game in hand, into the sem-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup and the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Of course, they were given a helping hand through to the semis of the lower league competition with Bohemians pulling out on Monday afternoon.

After the news was confirmed, Mr Stevenson said: “We all enjoyed the hospitality shown by our new friends at the weekend but were disappointed that we could not get the game played.

“We wish Bohemians every success in their 2019 season and look forward to continuing our own still competing in three competitions.”

Bohemians entered discussions with the SPFL, organisers of the Irn-Bru Cup, in the days following the late postponement of the quarter final tie in Dublin.

The outcome was a decision to stand down from the tournament to focus on their own league campaign.

Bohemian FC spokesperson Luke O’Riordan said: “We deeply regret having to withdraw from the competition but feel that, given that the semi-final is due to take place in 11 days’ time, the logistical and time constraints involved in trying to reschedule our quarter-final tie before then was an impossible task and leave us with no other option.”