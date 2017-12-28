Fife squad set for a freshening up when New Year arrives

Darren Young admits there will have to be changes to his East Fife squad after watching them slump to back to back defeats.

After a decent opening quarter of the campaign, the Methil men have been labouring of late and find themselves down in seventh spot going into this weekend’s game against Arbroath.

There’s no panic, with half of the season still to play and only a few points separating a handful of sides, but, regardless, Young appears to have lost patience with some of his squad and intends on giving the Methil men a shot in the arm come January by bringing in some fresh blood to the ranks.

The manager was speaking after watching his side suffer a 3-2 defeat at Albion Rovers at the weekend and ahead of this Saturday’s visit to Arbroath.

“They (Albion) were the better team and wanted it more,” said Young.

“I’ve spoken a few home truths with the players because the standards they set from one week to the next is up one week and down the next.

“It’s the same players and the same squad so come January we’ll maybe look to move some on and get some fresh faces in to challenge and keep a level of consistency from week to week.

“Just now it’s not good enough.

“We played against Ayr United, the league leaders, and for 55-60 minutes more than matched them, had six or seven chances but didn’t take them and then it looks like a do-ing in the end.

“Again that was through slack defending and individual errors.

“It’s not rocket science, we’re not asking them to do anything they don’t know how to do week in week out.

“But before we were going from game to game being up and down but now it’s from half to half.

“It’s a personal thing, an individual thing, and we have to look at that.

“Over the piece it’s really poor.”

“The passing of the ball was terrible and crosses and deliveries from free-kicks and corners were also poor.

“It’s not good enough all over the park.”

Young will be hoping his side can bounce back straight away on Saturday when they make the trip to face Arbroath at Gayfield.

East Fife have already beaten Dick Campbell’s side twice this season.

“We’ll need to see the personnel and see who’s fit,” said the boss.

“Hopefully Aaron Dunsmore is ok but I’ll need to see the physio first.

“It was a 50/50 challenge and he’s come off second best.”