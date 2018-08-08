Fifer Mark is frustrated to be sitting it out

Mark Docherty is frustrated he’s not ready to lead East Fife into the new campaign as he continues to recover from the longest lay-off in his career,

The Methil men met relegated Dumbarton in their opening Ladbrokes League One fixture on Saturday without Docherty who needs more time after knee surgery in January,

However, he feels sure there is a lot to look forward to and feels boss Darren Young has built a squad to compete.

Docherty said: “Unfortunately, I got injured in January and that wrecked my season.

“I had never really had an injury before in my life so that was very frustrating. But I’m getting there now.

“I had an operation on my knee and it took a lot longer than I thought.

“I’m hoping that I can get back into the team in the next month or so.

“Hopefully when I come back the lads will be off to a flyer but we know the league will be very tight this year.”

Docherty knows boss Young well as they played together at Alloa and he believes East Fife can push on this season,

He said: “I enjoy working with him and as a manager he has impressed me with what he is doing.

“He did his apprenticeship at Albion Rovers – and he’s not shy in telling you he’s their most successful manager.

“But seriously, we enjoy working for him and we need to push on this season.

“Last season we finished sixth which was not bad considering so I think, given the players the manager has brought in, we should be aiming for the play-offs.”