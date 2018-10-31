Fifers can inflict first loss on title favourites

East Fife had their undefeated run brought to a halt on Saturday, and now Darren Young is plotting doing likewise to Arbroath.

The two will meet at Gayfield this weekend, with Dick Campbell’s side still to taste defeat in this season.

They’re at the top of League One on merit, but boss Young says they’re also there to be shot down.

“Arbroath are doing well and got another good result on Saturday,” said the Bayview manager.

“They have a lot of firepower in their squad and their front players are up there with the best in the league.

“But, like ours, their run has to come to an end at some point and we want that to be this Saturday.”

The Methil men were disappointing at the weekend, with the four goals lost to Dumbarton a source of frustration to Young.

Defensively the Fifers have been as solid over the past couple of months as they have been for some seasons, with the goals given away completely out of character.

“We lost poor goals at bad times,” said the manager.

“But for their second we should have a foul at one and then they go up the park and score well past the 46th minute.

“I was having a wee go at the ref about that.

“Then their third goal was so poor from our point of view.

“But, looking at the positives, I thought we never gave up and kept on going.

“Ross Davidson is then sent off and that’s something we’ll deal with internally.”

One of the other positives to come from Saturday was the amount of game time Mark Docherty and Craig Thomson got.

Both were likely to play in a bounce game which was scheduled for midweek.