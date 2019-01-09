Fifers plan to keep hold of Rory as Pat agrees deal

East Fife are expected to extend the loan of Hearts striker Rory Currie until the end of the campaign.

Currie has performed well since arriving at Tynecastle from Bayview, notching some crucial goals, including winners against Partick Thistle, Airdrie, Stranraer, Stenhousemuir and Raith Rovers.

Bayview boss Darren Young is keen to keep hold of the youngster and has also extended the contract of one of his midfield regulars.

Young said: “We’re hoping to keep hold of Rory Currie and should have something agreed by the end of the week.

“We’ve agreed a new contract with Pat Slattery and I’ve already started talking to a few of the other lads now as well.”

East Fife started their 2019 campaign with a home loss to Airdrie on Saturday.

Despite that disappointment, the Fifers are still in a healthy position.

They’ve managed to maintain a pretty solid grip on third place for some weeks now, and will aim to strengthen that when they meet Montrose on Saturday.

“We’re hitting our targets and are where we want to be,” said the manager.

“But we know there are games we’ve played that we should have won.

“At the same time there are others where we haven’t played particularly well and managed to get the three points.”

Slattery signed a two and a half year deal at Bayview which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2021.