Focus turns to promotion campaign

Darren Young reckons East Fife are perfectly positioned to accelerate their League One promotion hopes.

The Fifers haven’t played a league game since beating Stranraer away from home 4-3 on January 26.

Between then and now the club has made the ill-fated trip to Dublin and then played back to back cup ties with Partick Thistle and Ross County.

But the points the Fifers already had in the bank, coupled with some results going their way, means they’ll resume their league campaign just one place worse off in fourth and only two points from second, with games in hand over everyone.

“To come through the past few weeks and still be in fourth? We have to be happy with that,” said Young.

“There are only two points between us and second place and we’ve played two games less.

“There are three points between us and fifth place but we have a better goal difference and a few games in hand.

“We’re in a decent position and it’s up to us to push on and start to climb up the league.

“It’ll be difficult because we have a lot of games coming up on Saturdays and Tuesdays but we have the squad to cope with it.”

The run of games East Fife have coming up doesn’t faze the manager who had to guide former club Albion Rovers through a similar bunched group of fixtures.

“It’s not ideal,” said Young.

“But we’d put together a good squad back then, like we have now, so it’s up to the players when they’re given a chance to do well.”

The first of East Fife’s tough run of games comes this weekend when Jim Duffy brings Dumbarton to Bayview.

The Sons may be struggling at the wrong end of the division but have beaten the Fifers twice this season, 2-0 at Bayview in August and 4-0 in October.

“I think they’re in a false position but they’ve been our bogey team this season,” conceded Young.

“We want to correct that.

“I thought it was a really good performance from us at the start of the season against them, but we let ourselves down in the next one.”

• East Fife’s full rearranged fixture schedule. Dumbarton (H), February 23. Arbroath (H), February 26. Forfar (A) March 2. Brechin (A) March 5. Stranraer (H), March 9, Stenhousemuir (H) March 12.